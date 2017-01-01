Why Volunteer?

When not at Camp I am a: Program Coordinator for Larimer County Department of Human Services for Children, Youth, and Families

Volunteer at Roundup River Ranch since: 2013

Favorite camp activity: Camp Dancing, Candle Chats, and Parents’ Cafe Au Lait

Favorite meal at Camp: No-Hands Spaghetti

Favorite Camp dance: “The World’s Greatest”

How would you describe camp in three words? Magic, beauty, and possibility

In what volunteer role(s) do you serve at Roundup River Ranch? I’ve been a cabin volunteer and a program volunteer.

Why do you think it is important to provide camp experiences to children with serious illnesses? As Paul Newman once said, every child deserves the chance to “raise a little hell!” Camp gives everyone a chance to step into their stretch zone in an environment where success is

possible. Camp allows kids the chance to have new experiences and create memories that last a lifetime.

How do you think you’ve made a difference as a Roundup River Ranch volunteer? Having been a volunteer and a summer staff member, I know first hand how important volunteers are to camp! Volunteers are such a vital part of the camp experience. Volunteers bring their own creativity, expertise, and passion to camp to make each week or weekend a unique experience.

What motivates you to volunteer at Roundup River Ranch? What doesn’t motivate me? I love everything about camp and cannot imagine my life without Roundup River Ranch. I think meeting the campers and families and seeing the transformation that happens in such a short period of time is what keeps me coming back.

What is your favorite memory from volunteering? My favorite memory is from a family weekend when we were able to give a father and son the opportunity to do the challenge course after some creative planning. Seeing the two of them have a really special moment at the top of the challenge course after encouraging the son to meet his father up there was one of the best moments of my camp experiences.

How has your Roundup River Ranch volunteer experience impacted your life? Camp allows me to see life in a different way. Camp is all about seeing the possible in the impossible. Camp lets me see all the different opportunities in an experience, and problem solve in a completely different way. I think camp has made me live a more vibrant life full of finding joy in even the ordinary.

Why would you encourage others to volunteer at camp? It is life-changing. I can remember the moment during my first Serious Fun experience where my life changed forever. Give it a chance, I promise it is worth it! I’ve heard the saying, “From the outside looking in, you can’t understand it. From the inside looking out, you can’t describe it.” I think this is the perfect way to explain camp, because it’s hard to put into words

what camp means to each and every one of us.